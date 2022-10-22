Carrollton escapes Atlanta Westlake in thin win

Carrollton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 28-19 victory against Atlanta Westlake in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Carrollton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Atlanta Westlake through the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 21-13 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.
Carrollton jumped to a 28-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
