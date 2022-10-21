Franklin Heard County hustles by Carrollton Mt. Zion

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Franklin Heard County will take its 28-10 victory over Carrollton Mt. Zion on October 20 in Georgia football action.
Franklin Heard County drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Carrollton Mt. Zion after the first quarter.
The Eagles tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-10 at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Braves put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 14-0 in the last stanza.
