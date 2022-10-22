Shaken, not stirred, Tiger Rabun County cracks Athens Christian

Tiger Rabun County’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Athens Christian 52-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Tiger Rabun County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Athens Christian through the first quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-7 final quarter, too.
In recent action on October 7, Tiger Rabun County faced off against Alpharetta St Francis and Athens Christian took on Lexington Oglethorpe on October 7 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.