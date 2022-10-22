ajc logo
X

Shaken, not stirred, Tiger Rabun County cracks Athens Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
23 minutes ago

Tiger Rabun County’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Athens Christian 52-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Tiger Rabun County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Athens Christian through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-7 final quarter, too.

In recent action on October 7, Tiger Rabun County faced off against Alpharetta St Francis and Athens Christian took on Lexington Oglethorpe on October 7 at Lexington Oglethorpe High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On a night of great promise, Georgia Tech stumbles
22h ago

Credit: Butch Dill

Stat corner: A look at Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
13h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Hot seat: Falcons must rush the passer better vs. Bengals
15h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Hot seat: Falcons must rush the passer better vs. Bengals
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

3 key matchups: Falcons at Bengals
14h ago
The Latest

Score no more: Fort Valley Peach County’s defense is flawless in stopping Thomaston...
18m ago
Columbus Shaw slips past Columbus Hardaway
18m ago
Roswell Fellowship Christian overpowers Lilburn Providence Christian in thorough fashion
18m ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
1h ago
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
14h ago
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top