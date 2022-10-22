Brunswick chalks up convincing victory over Guyton South Effingham

Brunswick lit up the scoreboard on October 21 to propel past Guyton South Effingham for a 42-3 victory at Guyton South Effingham High on October 21 in Georgia football action
The Pirates registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Brunswick and Guyton South Effingham were both scoreless.
There was no room for doubt as the Pirates added to their advantage with a 14-3 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on October 7, Guyton South Effingham faced off against Brunswick Glynn and Brunswick took on Evans Lakeside on October 7 at Brunswick High School. For more, click here.
