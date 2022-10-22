Warner Robins scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss McDonough Eagles Landing

NASA would envy the blast off Warner Robins authored on Friday while dispatching McDonough Eagles Landing 49-18 in Georgia high school football on October 21.
The first quarter gave Warner Robins a 21-0 lead over McDonough Eagles Landing.
The Demons fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Warner Robins steamrolled to a 47-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Demons’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Eagles’ 6-2 margin in the final quarter.
