Columbus Carver pushes over Thomasville

Sports
By Sports Bot
27 minutes ago
Columbus Carver pushed past Thomasville for a 28-14 win on Oct. 6 in Georgia football.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Tigers and the Bulldogs were both scoreless.

Columbus Carver took control in the third quarter with a 22-7 advantage over Thomasville.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Thomasville and Columbus Carver played in a 15-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Columbus Carver faced off against Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

