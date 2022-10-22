Marietta Wheeler delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Marietta Osborne

Marietta Wheeler edged Marietta Osborne 21-14 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
The start wasn’t the problem for Marietta Osborne, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Marietta Wheeler through the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Cardinals rallied in the final quarter, but the Wildcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
