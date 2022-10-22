Milledgeville Baldwin scuffles before coming around to beat Dexter West Laurens

Milledgeville Baldwin stepped up after being down and cruised past Dexter West Laurens 42-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Dexter West Laurens showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Milledgeville Baldwin as the first quarter ended.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Milledgeville Baldwin broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Dexter West Laurens.
Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Raiders 14-0 in the final quarter.
