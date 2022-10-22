Watkinsville Oconee County knocks off Monroe Area

Watkinsville Oconee County surfed the tension to ride to a 28-19 win over Monroe Area on October 21 in Georgia football action.
Monroe Area showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Watkinsville Oconee County as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors’ offense darted in front for a 21-13 lead over the Purple Hurricanes at halftime.
Monroe Area clawed to within 21-19 through the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Purple Hurricanes 7-0 in the final quarter.
