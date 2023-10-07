Athens dominates Lilburn Providence Christian

Athens handled Lilburn Providence Christian 51-19 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Athens a 14-0 lead over Lilburn Providence Christian.

The Spartans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 41-12 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

Athens charged to a 51-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Lilburn Providence Christian squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Athens Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Athens faced off against Atlanta Mt Vernon.

