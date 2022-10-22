Stop sign: Winder-Barrow renders Conyers Heritage’s offense pointless

Winder-Barrow’s defense throttled Conyers Heritage, resulting in a 51-0 shutout during this Georgia football game.
The first quarter gave Winder-Barrow a 10-0 lead over Conyers Heritage.
The Bulldoggs fought to a 38-0 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.
Winder-Barrow roared to a 51-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 7, Winder-Barrow squared off with Flowery Branch in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.