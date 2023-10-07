Marietta pushes over Powder Springs Hillgrove

Marietta knocked off Powder Springs Hillgrove 17-7 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a modest 9-0 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Powder Springs Hillgrove climbed back to within 9-7.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Marietta and Powder Springs Hillgrove played in a 14-10 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Carrollton and Marietta took on Buford on Sept. 22 at Buford High School.

