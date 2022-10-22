ajc logo
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Norman Park Colquitt County over Valdosta Lowndes

Sports
By Sports Bot
20 minutes ago

Norman Park Colquitt County broke to an early lead and topped Valdosta Lowndes 42-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.

Norman Park Colquitt County charged in front of Valdosta Lowndes 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Packers opened a towering 29-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Norman Park Colquitt County pulled to a 39-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings closed the lead with a 7-3 margin in the fourth quarter.

