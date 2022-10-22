Bazinga: Early lead pushes Norman Park Colquitt County over Valdosta Lowndes

Norman Park Colquitt County broke to an early lead and topped Valdosta Lowndes 42-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
Norman Park Colquitt County charged in front of Valdosta Lowndes 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Packers opened a towering 29-7 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.
Norman Park Colquitt County pulled to a 39-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings closed the lead with a 7-3 margin in the fourth quarter.
