Clean sheet: Kennesaw North Cobb Christian doesn’t allow Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian a point

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Kennesaw North Cobb Christian followed in snuffing Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian’s offense 36-0 during this Georgia football game.
Kennesaw North Cobb Christian opened with a 22-0 advantage over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian through the first quarter.
Kennesaw North Cobb Christian roared to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 7, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian took on South Atlanta on October 7 at Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.