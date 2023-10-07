Marietta Wheeler collects victory over Canton Cherokee

Marietta Wheeler notched a win against Canton Cherokee 36-19 for a Georgia high school football victory at Canton Cherokee High on Oct. 6.

Marietta Wheeler opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton Cherokee through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 14-3 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Marietta Wheeler stormed to a 22-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors narrowed the gap 16-14 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Marietta Wheeler and Canton Cherokee squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Marietta Wheeler faced off against Smyrna Campbell.

