Carrollton Central sets early tone to dominate Calhoun Sonoraville

Carrollton Central left no doubt in recording a 45-35 win over Calhoun Sonoraville at Calhoun Sonoraville High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Carrollton Central opened with a 24-7 advantage over Calhoun Sonoraville through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Carrollton Central breathed fire to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Phoenix enjoyed a 28-14 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Calhoun Sonoraville and Carrollton Central squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Carrollton Central High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.