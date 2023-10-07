Macon Westside escapes Dexter West Laurens in thin win

Macon Westside finally found a way to top Dexter West Laurens 27-21 for a Georgia high school football victory at Dexter West Laurens High on Oct. 6.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 14-14 deadlock.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Seminoles held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Macon Westside and Dexter West Laurens played in a 22-8 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dexter West Laurens faced off against Griffin.

