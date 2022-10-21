Fairburn Landmark Christian tacks win on Decatur Towers

Fairburn Landmark Christian turned in a thorough domination of Decatur Towers 43-6 in Georgia high school football action on October 20.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Fairburn Landmark Christian and Decatur Towers were both scoreless.
The War Eagles opened an immense 22-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.
Fairburn Landmark Christian charged to a 29-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The War Eagles held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 6, Decatur Towers faced off against Atlanta McNair and Fairburn Landmark Christian took on Decatur Columbia on October 6 at Decatur Columbia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.