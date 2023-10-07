Watkinsville Oconee County takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Hartwell Hart County

Hartwell Hart County seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 27-16 over Watkinsville Oconee County at Hartwell Hart County High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Watkinsville Oconee County, as it began with a 6-3 edge over Hartwell Hart County through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 10-8 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Hartwell Hart County darted to a 17-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-8 edge.

The last time Watkinsville Oconee County and Hartwell Hart County played in a 31-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

