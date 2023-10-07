Commerce shuts out Social Circle

Defense dominated as Commerce pitched a 34-0 shutout of Social Circle during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Commerce opened with a 13-0 advantage over Social Circle through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Commerce and Social Circle were both scoreless.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Commerce and Social Circle faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Social Circle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Commerce faced off against Homer Banks County and Social Circle took on Barnesville Lamar County on Sept. 22 at Barnesville Lamar County High School.

