Mableton Whitefield lets lead slip away in Elberton Elbert County’s victory

Elberton Elbert County fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 34-16 win over Mableton Whitefield during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

Mableton Whitefield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-6 advantage over Elberton Elbert County as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Devils pulled off a stirring 28-0 final quarter to trip the Wolfpack.

The last time Elberton Elbert County and Mableton Whitefield played in a 35-24 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

