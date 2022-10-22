ajc logo
Savannah Christian engulfs Savannah Beach in point barrage

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Impressive was a ready adjective for Savannah Christian’s 49-7 throttling of Savannah Beach on October 21 in Georgia football.

The Raiders’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Savannah Christian jumped to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on October 7, Savannah Christian faced off against Savannah Johnson and Savannah Beach took on Ludowici Long County on October 7 at Ludowici Long County High School. For more, click here.

