Savannah Christian engulfs Savannah Beach in point barrage

Impressive was a ready adjective for Savannah Christian’s 49-7 throttling of Savannah Beach on October 21 in Georgia football.
The Raiders’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Savannah Christian jumped to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.
