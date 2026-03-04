Braves release statement following Jurickson Profar’s PED suspension

Atlanta Braves outfielders Jurickson Profar (right) and Jorge Mateo walk to the baseball field during the first full-squad spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

“We were incredibly disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and is in violation of MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Our players are consistently educated about the Program and the consequences if they are found to be in violation. The Atlanta Braves fully support the Program.”

Following MLB’s suspension of Braves outfielder/designated hitter Jurickson Profar for 162 games for a second positive PED test becoming official, the Braves released a statement on the matter Tuesday night.

MLB identified the performance enhancing drug that Profar tested positive for as exogenous testosterone or, simply, testosterone produced outside the body.

It follows Profar’s 80-game suspension last year for testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin. After that failed test, the Braves March 2025 statement said that “We were surprised and extremely disappointed” to learn of Profar’s failed test.

Profar, from Curacao, will also not be eligible to play for the Netherlands team in the World Baseball Classic. He forfeits his $15 million salary for 2026, although he remains due the $15 million for 2027, the final year of his three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves.

According to the Athletic, the MLB Players Association is moving forward with an appeal on Profar’s behalf. In the event the appeal fails, Profar would be the seventh MLB player to be suspended for 162 games for a second offense.