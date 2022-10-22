Sylvester Worth County races in front to lap Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

Sylvester Worth County took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Hazlehurst Jeff Davis early with a 43-7 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Sylvester Worth County a 13-0 lead over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis.
The Rams registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Yellowjackets.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.
In recent action on October 7, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off against Eastman Dodge County and Sylvester Worth County took on Fitzgerald on October 7 at Sylvester Worth County High School. For more, click here.
