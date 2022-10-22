Wrightsville Johnson County tacks win on Irwinton Wilkinson County

Wrightsville Johnson County ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Irwinton Wilkinson County 47-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Wrightsville Johnson County opened with a 34-0 advantage over Irwinton Wilkinson County through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 13-6 in the last stanza.
Recently on October 7, Wrightsville Johnson County squared off with Alma Bacon County in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.