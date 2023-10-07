Jesup Wayne County routs Savannah Islands

Jesup Wayne County controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-10 win against Savannah Islands in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Jesup Wayne County a 21-7 lead over Savannah Islands.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense pulled in front for a 49-10 lead over the Sharks at halftime.

Jesup Wayne County breathed fire to a 56-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Islands faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Jesup Wayne County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Savannah Jenkins.

