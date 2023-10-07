Jesup Wayne County routs Savannah Islands

By Sports Bot
28 minutes ago
Jesup Wayne County controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-10 win against Savannah Islands in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Jesup Wayne County a 21-7 lead over Savannah Islands.

The Yellow Jackets’ offense pulled in front for a 49-10 lead over the Sharks at halftime.

Jesup Wayne County breathed fire to a 56-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Islands faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Jesup Wayne County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Savannah Jenkins.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

