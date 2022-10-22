Dallas North Paulding wins tense tussle with Powder Springs McEachern

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Dallas North Paulding passed in a 14-7 victory at Powder Springs McEachern’s expense in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Wolfpack opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
The Indians tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Recently on October 7, Powder Springs McEachern squared off with Kennesaw Harrison in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.