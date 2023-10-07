Marietta Walker dominates Ellenwood Utopian in convincing showing

Marietta Walker earned a convincing 34-6 win over Ellenwood Utopian in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Marietta Walker a 15-0 lead over Ellenwood Utopian.

The Wolverines opened a giant 28-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Marietta Walker and Ellenwood Utopian were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-6.

