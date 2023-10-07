Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli survives overtime against Columbus Brookstone

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli used overtime to slip past Columbus Brookstone 24-17 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus Brookstone, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars had a 14-7 edge on the Vikings at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Columbus Brookstone locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Vikings and the Cougars locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Columbus Brookstone played in a 29-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

