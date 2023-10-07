Leesburg Lee County sets early tone to dominate Kathleen Veterans

Leesburg Lee County scored early and often in a 55-16 win over Kathleen Veterans in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Leesburg Lee County opened with a 14-3 advantage over Kathleen Veterans through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-10 lead over the Warhawks at halftime.

Leesburg Lee County steamrolled to a 49-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Leesburg Lee County and Kathleen Veterans squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kathleen Veterans faced off against Newnan Northgate.

