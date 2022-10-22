Jefferson routs Loganville

Jefferson stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 42-6 win over Loganville in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Jefferson drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Loganville after the first quarter.
The Dragons opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.
Jefferson roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
