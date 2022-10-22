Dominant defense: Bogart North Oconee stifles Loganville Walnut Grove

Bogart North Oconee’s impenetrable defense prompted a 44-0 blanking of Loganville Walnut Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Bogart North Oconee roared in front of Loganville Walnut Grove 26-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans registered a 37-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Bogart North Oconee jumped to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Loganville Walnut Grove faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Bogart North Oconee took on Athens Cedar Shoals on October 7 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School. For a full recap, click here.
