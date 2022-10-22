Calhoun posts win at Dalton’s expense

Calhoun pushed past Dalton for a 28-13 win at Calhoun High on October 21 in Georgia football action.
Tough to find an edge early, Calhoun and Dalton fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Catamounts’ expense.
Dalton showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 21-13.
There was no room for doubt as the Yellow Jackets added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on October 7, Calhoun faced off against Hiram and Dalton took on Cartersville Woodland on October 7 at Dalton High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.