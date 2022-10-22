Some kind of impressive: Cairo pounds Albany Westover

Cairo rolled past Albany Westover for a comfortable 28-2 victory in Georgia high school football on October 21.
Cairo jumped in front of Albany Westover 7-2 to begin the second quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Syrupmakers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Patriots 21-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on October 7, Cairo faced off against Columbus Hardaway and Albany Westover took on Columbus Hardaway on October 13 at Albany Westover High School. For more, click here.
