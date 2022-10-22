Fairburn Creekside exerts defensive dominance to doom Villa Rica

Fairburn Creekside unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Villa Rica in a 63-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on October 21.
Fairburn Creekside opened with a 20-0 advantage over Villa Rica through the first quarter.
The Seminoles fought to a 49-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Fairburn Creekside jumped to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Seminoles outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Villa Rica faced off against Douglasville Chapel Hill and Fairburn Creekside took on Atlanta Maynard Jackson on October 13 at Atlanta Maynard Jackson High School. For more, click here.
