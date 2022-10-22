Trion takes down Lindale Pepperell

Trion offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Lindale Pepperell during this 42-14 victory at Lindale Pepperell High on October 21 in Georgia football action.
Trion drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Lindale Pepperell after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Dragons.
Trion jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Dragons rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.
In recent action on October 7, Lindale Pepperell faced off against Rome Armuchee and Trion took on Rome Coosa on October 7 at Rome Coosa High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.