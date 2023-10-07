Kingsland Camden County earns stressful win over Richmond Hill

Kingsland Camden County posted a narrow 35-33 win over Richmond Hill for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Kingsland Camden County darted in front of Richmond Hill 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Richmond Hill moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Kingsland Camden County at the end of the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

A 21-12 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled Kingsland Camden County’s defeat of Richmond Hill.

The last time Kingsland Camden County and Richmond Hill played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kingsland Camden County faced off against Jacksonville Atlantic Coast and Richmond Hill took on Douglas Coffee on Sept. 22 at Richmond Hill High School.

