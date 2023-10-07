Kingsland Camden County earns stressful win over Richmond Hill

Sports
By Sports Bot
28 minutes ago
X

Kingsland Camden County posted a narrow 35-33 win over Richmond Hill for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Kingsland Camden County darted in front of Richmond Hill 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Richmond Hill moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Kingsland Camden County at the end of the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

A 21-12 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled Kingsland Camden County’s defeat of Richmond Hill.

The last time Kingsland Camden County and Richmond Hill played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kingsland Camden County faced off against Jacksonville Atlantic Coast and Richmond Hill took on Douglas Coffee on Sept. 22 at Richmond Hill High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

DeKalb surprises school employees with bonuses earlier than expected7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Braves get in the swing of things
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Autopsy: Taser, heart disease caused death of deacon arrested by Atlanta police
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

REOPENING SOON
Newest Krispy Kreme serves up a taste of Midtown's history
8h ago

Credit: TNS

MORE BASEBALL STARS
‘A heck of a first inning.’ Savannah Bananas look to boundless future
10h ago
The Latest

Waycross Ware County shuts out Savannah Jenkins
24m ago
Warner Robins sprints past McDonough Union Grove
24m ago
Valdosta overcomes Valdosta Lowndes’ lead to earn win
24m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
10h ago
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
11h ago
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top