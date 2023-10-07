Lyons Toombs County edges past Baxley Appling County in tough test

By Sports Bot
26 minutes ago
Lyons Toombs County posted a narrow 31-28 win over Baxley Appling County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Baxley Appling County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Lyons Toombs County as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 17-7 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lyons Toombs County and Baxley Appling County locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Lyons Toombs County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lyons Toombs County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County.

