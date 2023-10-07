Lyons Toombs County edges past Baxley Appling County in tough test

Lyons Toombs County posted a narrow 31-28 win over Baxley Appling County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Baxley Appling County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Lyons Toombs County as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs kept a 17-7 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lyons Toombs County and Baxley Appling County locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-8 edge.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Lyons Toombs County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lyons Toombs County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.