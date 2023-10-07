Kennesaw North Cobb Christian claims victory against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian grabbed a 29-10 victory at the expense of KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian moved in front of KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 8-2 to begin the second quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Warriors got within 15-10.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against Atlanta Washington and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate took on Atlanta B.E.S.T on Sept. 22 at Atlanta B.E.S.T Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.