Sports

Kennesaw State upsets Liberty for 17th win of the season

18-7 second-half spurt helps lead Owls to the victory.
Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson (11) sets up for a shot during the first half of an Conference USA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 at Kennesaw State University. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

RJ Johnson scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half as Kennesaw State upset Liberty 74-65 on Thursday night.

Johnson also contributed five assists and three steals for the Owls (17-11, 9-8 Conference USA). Frankquon Sherman scored 18 points and added nine rebounds.

With the score tied 36-36 early in the second half, Kennesaw State used an 18-7 run to take a 54-43 lead.

It was Kennesaw State’s third straight win, the fourth different win streak of three or more games for the Owls.

Brett Decker Jr. led the way for the Flames (23-5, 15-2) with 15 points. Liberty also got 14 points and four steals from JJ Harper. Colin Porter also had 11 points.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave Kennesaw State a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Kennesaw State ahead 32-29, while Amir Taylor led his club in scoring with six points. Johnson’s 3-pointer with 17:05 left in the second half gave Kennesaw State the lead for good at 39-36.

The Owls will try for their fourth straight win on Saturday when they host Delaware.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.

