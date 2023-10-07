Hazlehurst Jeff Davis holds off Eastman Dodge County

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis posted a narrow 17-14 win over Eastman Dodge County in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Eastman Dodge County, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Hazlehurst Jeff Davis through the end of the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets kept a 11-7 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians narrowed the gap 7-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Eastman Dodge County and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Fitzgerald and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Adel Cook on Sept. 22 at Adel Cook High School.

