Columbia Ben Lippen grinds out close victory over Martinez Augusta Christian

Columbia Ben Lippen finally found a way to top Martinez Augusta Christian 13-12 in a South Carolina high school football matchup on October 21.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 6-0 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.
Martinez Augusta Christian moved ahead of Columbia Ben Lippen 12-6 to start the fourth quarter.
The Lions’ heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 7-0 by the Falcons.
