Augusta Aquinas scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Hiawassee Towns County

Augusta Aquinas broke to an early lead and topped Hiawassee Towns County 40-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Augusta Aquinas opened with a 19-0 advantage over Hiawassee Towns County through the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 40-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Augusta Aquinas and Hiawassee Towns County squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Augusta Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Augusta Aquinas faced off against Evans Greenbrier.

