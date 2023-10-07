Atlanta Westlake dominates Mableton Pebblebrook

Atlanta Westlake’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mableton Pebblebrook 47-7 at Atlanta Westlake High on Oct. 6 in Georgia football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Atlanta Westlake breathed fire to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Atlanta Westlake and Mableton Pebblebrook faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Mableton Pebblebrook High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Atlanta Westlake faced off against Suwanee Collins Hill and Mableton Pebblebrook took on Kennesaw Harrison on Sept. 22 at Mableton Pebblebrook High School.

