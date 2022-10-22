Blairsville Union County barely beats Commerce East Jackson

Blairsville Union County posted a narrow 21-17 win over Commerce East Jackson during this Georgia football game.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Eagles took a 10-7 lead over the Panthers heading to the halftime locker room.
Blairsville Union County broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Commerce East Jackson.
The Panthers and the Eagles each scored in the final quarter.
