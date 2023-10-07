Cedartown denies Ringgold Heritage’s challenge

Cedartown notched a win against Ringgold Heritage 47-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Cedartown a 7-0 lead over Ringgold Heritage.

The Bulldogs fought to a 34-7 intermission margin at the Generals’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Generals’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Cedartown and Ringgold Heritage faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ringgold Heritage High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cedartown faced off against Dalton and Ringgold Heritage took on Cleveland Bradley Central on Sept. 22 at Cleveland Bradley Central High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.