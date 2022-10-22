Acworth Allatoona trips Woodstock Etowah in tenacious tussle

Acworth Allatoona eventually plied victory away from Woodstock Etowah 21-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Woodstock Etowah showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Acworth Allatoona as the first quarter ended.
The Buccaneers’ offense moved in front for a 21-10 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Eagles closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 7, Acworth Allatoona squared off with Woodstock in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.