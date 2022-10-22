Marietta Pope escapes close call with Marietta Lassiter

Marietta Pope could finally catch its breath after a close call against Marietta Lassiter in a 26-23 victory at Marietta Pope High on October 21 in Georgia football action.
The start wasn’t the problem for Marietta Lassiter, as it began with a 10-7 edge over Marietta Pope through the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 17-13 lead at halftime.
Marietta Pope broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-19 lead over Marietta Lassiter.
The Greyhounds maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 4-0 in the final quarter.
