Tyrone Sandy Creek delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Ellenwood Cedar Grove

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Tyrone Sandy Creek wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 21-17 over Ellenwood Cedar Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Tyrone Sandy Creek opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ellenwood Cedar Grove through the first quarter.
The Saints came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at halftime over the Patriots.
Ellenwood Cedar Grove enjoyed a 14-10 lead over Tyrone Sandy Creek to start the final quarter.
The Patriots put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 11-3 edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com