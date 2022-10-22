Rome drums Woodstock River Ridge with resounding beat

The force was strong for Rome as it pierced Woodstock River Ridge during Friday’s 56-7 thumping on October 21 in Georgia football.
Rome opened with a 14-0 advantage over Woodstock River Ridge through the first quarter.
The Wolves’ offense roared in front for a 35-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Rome roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Knights 7-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Canton Creekview and Rome took on Canton Sequoyah on October 7 at Rome High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
